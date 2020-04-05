Ten magical Greek foods & herbs to boost your immune system

The Greek countryside can provide a plethora of foods and herbs, which have been used since ancient times and are proven to boost a healthy diet and to better defend our immune system.

The Mediterranean diet is universally acknowledged to be one of the healthiest diets in the world and Greece’s climate provides the perfect environment for the growth of so-called super-foods that have been known for centuries and used not only in cooking but in medicine as well, for their healing properties.

Extra virgin olive oil

The first and most important of all the Greek superfoods is the “Green Gold” of Greece. Extra virgin olive oil has extremely potent antioxidant properties and protects against a range of heart diseases, including heart attacks and strokes, and it is believed to help in the fight against breast and rectal cancer.

Moreover, olive oil eliminates Helicobacter pylori, the main cause of stomach ulcers. The leaves from the olive tree are also considered a superfood since the extract helps to reduce blood pressure and sugar levels in the blood.

Thyme honey

Besides having a delicious taste and rich texture, both hard to find in other honey varieties, thyme honey has incredible antimicrobial qualities while some believe it also prevents cancer. When buying thyme honey go for a bright orange color, which means that the concentration of antioxidant agents will be higher and, therefore, more effective.

See Also:

AP: Health advisors not worried about Covid-19 in food

Carob

Carob is the fruit of the carob tree, rich in a number of vitamins and minerals, and particularly high in calcium. It’s also a source of protein and fiber. Carob has always been considered a digestive while it also contains polyphenols which function as antioxidants. It also has alkaline effects on body pH and some cultures consider carob an aphrodisiac.

Read more: greek reporter