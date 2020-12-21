Ten of the world’s richest people increase wealth by more than $450 billion during coronavirus pandemic

Their extra wealth has come as a result of social restrictions as governments turned their attention towards more environmental

Ten of the richest people in the world have increased their vast wealth by more than $400bn during the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

The extra wealth accumulated by the 10 men – around $450bn – since the coronavirus pandemic began, has come as a result of social restrictions as people were trapped at home, and governments turned their attention towards more environmental power supplies.

As the public have been forced to order Christmas presents online after non-essential retailers closed for months, Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, has watched his wealth rocket by $70bn since March, according to The Guardian.

See Also:

A mystery woman dressed in silk & gold found buried under the London streets was from the elite of the Roman Empire

Dendia’s answer to Cavusoglu: “My friend Mevlüt … Abandon your threats of war … Happy 2021!”

He is now worth a reported $185bn as hundreds of millions of people stuck at home turned to the online delivery giant to keep themselves fed and entertained.

Other members of the super-rich elite who have seen huge financial benefits during the crisis include: Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla; Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire who owns most of luxury brand portfolio LVMH; Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg; and Google’s Larry Page.

Read more: Independent