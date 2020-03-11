Ten rockets hit US base in Iraq

The attack is the latest of several to hit US and coalition facilities in Iraq

Ten rockets have hit a base near Baghdad that houses US personnel, the Iraqi army has reported. It’s not yet clear whether the attack on al-Taji base resulted in any casualties.

The Katyusha rockets struck al-Taji, located 27km north of Baghdad, on Wednesday, the Iraqi army reported. The base houses American forces in addition to Iraqi soldiers.

The attack is the latest of several to hit US and coalition facilities in Iraq within the past several months. Several rockets landed in and around al-Taji in January, injuring a member of Iraq’s security forces, and last week two rockets reportedly struck Baghdad’s Green Zone, setting off alarms at the US Embassy.

