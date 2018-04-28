Tennis: Greek teenager dumps 2017 Finalist out of ATP Barcelona

Related
A Greek teenager upset the odds at the ATP Barcelona tennis tournament on Friday, beating fancied competitor Dominic Thiem.
Nineteen-year-old Athenian Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a mature and composed display to put away the Australian third-seed clay specialist on a 6-3 6-2 scoreline.
Tsitsipas had earlier disposed of seeded Albert Ramos and Diego Schwartzman before dumping out Thiem, a 2017 tournament finalist.
The Greek prodigy is a former Wimbledon Boys Doubles champion, lifting the title in 2016.
Source: John Smith/greekreporter