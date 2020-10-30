Tennis world rocked by abuse allegations against No. 7 ranked Zverev by ex-girlfriend

The tennis world was rocked after allegations that No 7 and recent US Open finalist Alex Zverev was the perpetrator of domestic abuse on an ex-girlfriend.

The 23-year-old German is the subject of allegations made by former partner Olya Sharypova. The claims come in the immediate aftermath of a different one-time partner, Brenda Patea, saying she is expecting Zverev’s child.

In an interview with the Russian publication Championat, Sharypova expressed a willingness to take a lie detector test.

According to her the incidents mainly took place during last year’s US Open in New York, 12 months ahead of him reaching the final this September.

‘The first time this happened at the beginning of this relationship, there was a quarrel and I got hit with my head against the wall with so much power that I sat on the floor.

read more at dailymail.co.uk