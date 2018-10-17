Tension at the University between academic staff & anarchists of Rubikon group

Neither the professors nor the anarchists retreat

New tension at the Philosophical School of the University of Athens after the teachers and members of the administration prevented members of the anarchist group Rubikon from opening their “office” there.

Rubikon appeared at 10 am to open the “office” in the School, as they had announced. However, they were confronted by the academic and administrative staff who had formed a human chain so that the members of the Rubikon could not pass.

Since then there has been tension as neither the professors nor the anarchists retreat.

As Mrs. Fountopoulou, president of the Physical Education Section, told the TV channel SKAI, the Rubikon members are all students of the Philosophy who have joined the anarchist group.

Room 516 had been captured last Wednesday by Rubikon.

Then, in fact, the anarchist group had announced that their office would be open every Wednesday from 10 am to 1 am.