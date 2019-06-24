Tent collapses killing 14 in India (video)

At least 14 people were killed and more than 50 injured when heavy rain and strong winds caused a huge tent to collapse on worshippers at a religious festival in northern India.

Many of those who died were believed to be elderly and young children unable to escape from the tent as it collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

It is believed some died as a result of being electrocuted – with others killed by falling debris at the festival in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Hundreds of locals had gathered for a religious event being held on a school ground near the Rani Bhatinyani temple in the Barmer district.

Footage from inside the tent showed how in the minutes before the tent’s collapse, the man leading the Ram Katha ceremony, Murlidhar Maharaj, realised the structure was no longer safe and called for its evacuation.

more at dailymail.co.uk