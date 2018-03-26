Terens Quick concludes visit to Ireland

Minister Quick will also attend the liturgy at the Cathedral of Hagia Sophia

Deputy Foreign Minister Terens Quick concluded his visit to Ireland with his visit to the school of the Greek Diaspora in Dublin and his meetings with members of Greeks Abroad organization based in the Irish capital.

Quick left from Dublin for London on Sunday where he will pay a two-day visit accepting National Cypriot Federation of the United Kingdom invitation. Quick will be key speaker at the annual event of the Federation for the national anniversaries of Greece and Cyprus on Sunday evening.

Quick will also attend the liturgy at the Cathedral of Hagia Sophia.

During his visit, Quick will meet with Minister of State (Department for Exiting the European Union) Lord Martin Callanan, he will visit the Greek High School in London and will attend Greek Ambassador’s in London reception on the occasion of Greece’s Independence Day.

Source: thegreekobserver