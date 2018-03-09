Terrifying moment bomb explodes at London metro! (video)

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment the Parsons Green tube explosion took place on September 15, 2017. In the footage, presented in the court, terrified passengers could be seen attempting to escape to safety as a fireball swept along the compartment as the bomb exploded. The flames engulfed the eastbound District Line train, which had just arrived at Parsons Green in west London. There were 93 people in the carriage where the bomb was planted during the morning rush hour in September last year, the court has heard. Thirty people were injured during the blast, while 18-year-old Ahmed Hassan was arrested for the attack.