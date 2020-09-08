Terrifying moment: Dozens of tourists are left “hanging upside down on rollercoaster for over an hour”! (video)

Another roller-coaster at the same amusement site also became stuck last year

This is the heart-stopping moment a rollercoaster malfunction left 20 tourists stranded while hanging face down in mid-air at an amusement park in eastern China.

Social media footage shows the rollercoaster carriage packed with riders being stuck on the rail on Saturday at Rongchuang Amusement Park in Wuxi, Jiangsu province.

The visitors were reportedly dangling upside down for over an hour before they were rescued by the facility staff.

No one was injured while the cause of the incident is being investigated, the outdoor park said.

It was brought to light after footage and pictures of the incident were widely shared on Twitter-like Weibo on September 5.

A social media user who claimed to have been a park visitor, wrote: ‘Something happened at Wuxi Rongchuang Amusement Park. I almost got on the red rollercoaster that went wrong. So terrifying, [they’ve] hanging in mid-air for over an hour’.

