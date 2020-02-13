Terrifying video of old man hit by car and left (warning: distressing footage)

A terrifying video has emerged showing a pensioner being knocked unconscious and left lying on the side of a road by a hit-and-run driver in a quiet neighbourhood in England.

Allan Rafferty, 70, suffered bruises with a broken thumb and could not remember what had happened during the incident last month in Smallthorne, Staffordshire.

The elderly man was crossing a street and was on his way home from a local shop when a car came speeding and mowed him down.

Street surveillance camera footage captures Allan being struck right before he reaches the pavement.

The saloon driver does not stop or get out the car and leaves Allan lying on the ground in Brownley Road near the junction with Community Drive.

source dailystar.co.uk