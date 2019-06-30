Terrifying video shows fighter jet pilot empty fuel and bombs causing huge explosion (video)

He flew into a flock of birds

A video shows the dramatic moment an Indian Air Force fighter pilot was forced to jettison his fuel tanks and practice bombs after flying into a flock of birds.

The terrifying incident happened on Friday in Ambala in northern India after the aircraft suffered engine failure due to a bird strike soon after take off.

The Jaguar fighter jet took off from Ambala airbase on a training mission carrying two additional fuel tanks and practice bombs.

The pilot quickly jettisoned the plane’s external fuel tanks and practice bombs, and managed to land the aircraft safely, averting a major disaster.

Though most of the cargo fell within the airbase, one of the fuel tanks landed in a residential area near Ambala airbase. But no one was injured.

