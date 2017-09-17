Terror alert at Paris airport. British Airways flight grounded (video)

A British Airways flight has been held on the tarmac of a Paris airport and surrounded by police and fire vehicles because of a security threat.

The plane was due to depart Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport at 7.25 Sunday morning, but passengers were informed shortly before take off that a “direct threat” had been made against the airport.

According to passenger James Anderson, armed police searched all passengers on the flight, and fire crews also attended the scene.

The plane was bound for London Heathrow and was due to land at 7.45. All passengers have since been given the all clear and have been assured they will be able to board another flight later today.

A British Airways spokesperson said: “The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority.

“Additional security checks are being carried out as a precaution. We would never operate a flight unless it is safe to do so.”

