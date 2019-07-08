Terrorism in Europe in 2018 (infographic)

According to the latest Europol report. there were 1,056 arrests made for terrorist offences in the EU last year. Of these, 511 were related to jihadist terrorism. Nevertheless, the majority of the 129 attacks completed, foiled or failed were related to ethnonationalism and separatism (83).

Terrorism claimed the lives of 13 people in the EU in 2018, with an additional 53 people suffering injuries. All of these fatalities and most of the casualties occurred as a result of jihadist attacks.

source statista