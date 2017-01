Terrorist Pola Roupa was planning a hit against ex-Prime Minister Samaras and Political Leader Mitsotakis!

The Chief of Police informed the two politicians

The Minister of Public Order Nikos Toskas called the leader of the main opposition political party “New Democracy” to inform him of Roupa’s plans. Earlier he had spoken to ex-Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

According to the evidence found in terrorist Pola Roupa’s hideouts, her team was following the two politicians mapping their moves and routines.

In the hideouts they found notes with sensitive security details. License plates, addresses of offices and homes, routs etc.