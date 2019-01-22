Tesla powerpacks: Updating Greece’s electric grid

The solution Tesla put on the table includes a combination of advanced energy storage and solar panel technology

Tesla stated it can help overcome Greece’s electric grid problems, especially regarding the numerous Greek islands.

Representatives of the company discussed the details of their proposal with the Greek Energy Minister George Stathakis.

The solution Tesla put on the table includes a combination of advanced energy storage and solar panel technology.

Tesla installed a Powerpack system on the island of Ta’u in American Samoa in 2016 and helped bring power back to Puerto Rico last year.

Read more HERE