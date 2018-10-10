Tesla vehicle production ramps up (infographic)

Having been behind schedule in the production ramp-up for the Model 3 pretty much since day one, Tesla’s vehicle output has improved significantly throughout the first nine months of 2018. As the company announced last week, the electric car maker produced a total of 80,142 vehicles in the past quarter alone, nearly beating its annual production total for 2016 and more than tripling its output compared to last year’s September quarter.

Notably, Tesla built twice as many Model 3 cars in Q3 as it did Model S and Model X vehicles, bringing the company closer to its goal of making the Model 3 the first mass-market Tesla. The following chart illustrates, how rapidly Tesla’s production has ramped up this year, an achievement that has taken its toll on everybody at the company, including CEO Elon Musk, who recently admitted in a New York Times interview that the past year has been “excruciating” and that he’s been working up to 120 hours a week to achieve his ambitious goals at Tesla.

source: statista