Tests, no quarantine, travel within EU by June 15: Greece ‘s proposals to Brussels

Last week, Greece’s Tourism Ministry proposed that tests are conducted 72 hours before travels go on broad of the airplanes

Emphasis on COVID-19 tests, full airplanes and no 14-day quarantine for those returning from Greece are among the proposals Athens submitted to the European Commission, ahead of the free movement plan “Europe needs a rest” Brussels is expected to publish on Wednesday, May 13.

In a 3-page non-paper, Greece is pushing for a very swift return to the freedom of movement in Europe with the goal traveling between EU countries re-opens by June 15.

“Our objective is to work toward re-opening travel between EU countries by 15 June, where possible,” the Greek non-paper, obtained by politico.eu’s Playbook , notes.

Among others it proposes:

“Fair treatment” of all potential travelers to prevent “any nationality bias” in travel protocols and calls for people to be allowed to travel … and then swiftly and easily return home: There should be “no quarantine or other disproportionate or inhibiting requirements upon return”.

