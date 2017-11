Really disturbing new details are surfacing about the Texas shooter Devin Patrick Kelley.

Apparently, not only he was an atheist, but according to his voter registration details he was also affiliated with Unite Against Fascism (UAF), an extreme left-wing political party closely related with Antifa.

In his facebook account -before being brought down by the authorities- one could find really disturbing evidence of his political views.

Watch the video below and make up your own mind.