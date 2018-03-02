Texas transgender student wins second straight women’s wrestling Championship (VIDEO)

Although Beggs claims to want to compete with boys, neither Beggs nor the school have submitted an official request

A transgender-identified high school senior taking performance-enhancing testosterone cleaned up the women’s state wrestling championships in Texas on February 24.

Mack Beggs was undefeated in the Class 6A girls 110-pound division and won the championship against the same girl Beggs defeated last year, Chelsea Sanchez.

Beggs, who will turn 19 in April, began testosterone therapy in 2015. Testosterone hormone therapy increases muscle mass, strength, and recovery time in athletes.

The Dallas Morning News asked high school senior Kayla Fitts, who was undefeated until she lost to Beggs in the semifinals on Saturday, if she thought it was fair to have to wrestle Beggs.

“No,” Fitts replied. “The strength definitely was the difference. I didn’t anticipate how strong he was.” (italics hers).

Beggs, on the other hand, is attributing the victories instead to being a mastery of technique.

“It just comes down to technique and who has the most heart. I put too much blood, sweat and tears, I put too much B.S. into this journey that I wanted to come out on top,” Beggs said.

“In my heart, I am a champion. No matter who you put in front of me, I am a champion.”

Beggs’s 11-2 victory was met with boos from the audience. Beggs’s score against Sanchez last year was 12-2.

“They’re saying ‘steroids.’ They’re saying, ‘Oh, they’re beating up on girls,’ ” Beggs said.

Public high school sports in Texas fall under the jurisdiction of the University Interscholastic League, or UIL. Founded in 1910 and run by the University of Texas, a district court of appeals ruled in 2010 that the UIL is a state agency, rather than a private organization, and must comply with all state agency regulations.

According to UIL rules of equal access to school activities, Beggs cannot be restricted from girls’ high school wrestling for taking testosterone because the performance-enhancing drug has been prescribed by a doctor.

The UIL also requires the sex-segregation of teams to use the sex recorded on a person’s birth certificate to determine who participates in girls’ or boys’ athletics.

Although Beggs claims to want to compete with boys, neither Beggs nor the school have submitted an official request to the University Interscholastic League asking to switch teams, according to the Dallas Morning News. There’s also no guarantee Beggs would be good enough to qualify for a men’s team.

Transgender activists are increasingly using children and teenagers as political footballs. For teenage girls, critics say those who discover at puberty they are same-sex attracted are lured into transitioning as a get-out-of-gay-free card.

Testosterone has a dramatic and quick effect on girls and women, giving them male strength, a masculine appearance, and heightened sex drive.

People of testosterone–men or women injecting it artificially–are much stronger than females. USA Today reports that Serena Williams, who is considered the best female tennis player in history, would only rank 1,000 if she played on the mens’ circuit due to the strength advantage men have from testosterone.

The advantages of testosterone to defeat other girls in sports risks depriving female students of scholarships and accolades that would otherwise have come their way.

While transgender activists claim they are the victims, in sports, it mostly just looks like cheating.

Watch video of the match below:

Source: dangerous