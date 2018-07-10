Thailand cave rescue mission: 11th person freed

A Reuters witness saw two people being carried out of the Tham Luang cave on stretchers

An 11th person was rescued on Tuesday from a flooded Thai cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped for more than two weeks, raising hopes all 13 would be out by the end of the day.

Earlier a Reuters witness saw two people being carried out of the Tham Luang cave on stretchers. They were the first two to be taken out on Tuesday, the third day of the rescue operation.

Eight of the boys were brought out on stretchers over the first two days – four on Sunday and four on Monday. Officials were not immediately available to comment on who had been brought out.

