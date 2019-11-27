That Baby Yoda merch you wanted? It’s finally available from Disney – and disappointing

Unfortunately, the first wave of items featuring the adorable little gremlin would even have Yoda saying, “Best, this is, that you can do?”

Disney is rarely caught flat-footed when it comes to merchandising, but Baby Yoda had the conglomerate scrambling to use the force of its sales power.

The mini-Yoda — officially referred to as The Child — took to the internet by storm when he (she? it?) debuted on “The Mandalorian,” the first live-action “Star Wars” series on Disney+, the highly anticipated streaming service that went live Nov. 12.

Fans clamored for Baby Yoda-branded items of their own, yet there was nothing to be found in the vast Disney merchandising galaxy, reports The Arizona Republic, which is part of the USA TODAY Network. And this is a company that still grinds out a plethora of Stitch items, based on the bland blue alien of 2002’s “Lilo and Stitch.”

