The 10 cleanest cities in the world are…

If you enjoy clean air and clean streets (who doesn’t?), sometimes big cities can be stress-inducing—all that smog, noise, and people packed into tight spaces is enough to make any neat freak flip out.

But it turns out that not all big cities are dirty.

Lifestyle site bestlideonline.com analysed data for the 200 largest cities in the world to pinpoint the ones that are the absolute squeaky cleanest. The data drew on air pollution levels (including particles of 10 micrometers in diameter or less and 2.5 micrometers or less), according to the World Health Organization, the quality-of-living rank according to global consultancy Mercer (Ed Note: Not every city has a Mercer rank), and the home country’s Environmental Performance Score, according to Yale, Columbia, and the World Economic Forum.

Here are the 10 cleanest cities in the world:

10 – Sapporo, Japan



Population: 1,918,096

Air pollution (PM10): 19

Air pollution (PM2.5): 10

Environmental Performance Score: 74.69

Clean City Score: 68.89

9 -Vienna, Austria



Population: 1,863,881

Air pollution (PM10): 26 Air pollution (PM2.5): 18

Mercer Quality of Living Rank: 1

Environmental Performance Score: 78.97

Monocle Quality of Life Rank: 2

Clean City Score: 70.17

8 – Berlin, Germany



Population: 3,517,424

Air pollution (PM10): 24

Air pollution (PM2.5): 16

Mercer Quality of Living Rank: 13

Environmental Performance Score: 78.37

Monocle Quality of Life Rank: 3

Clean City Score: 70.28

7 – Barcelona, Spain



Population: 1,604,555

Air pollution (PM10): 24

Air pollution (PM2.5): 15

Mercer Quality of Living Rank: 42

Environmental Performance Score: 78.39

Monocle Quality of Life Rank: 17

Clean City Score: 70.46

6 – Hamburg, Germany



Population: 1,787,408

Air pollution (PM10): 21

Air pollution (PM2.5): 14

Mercer Quality of Living Rank: 19

Environmental Performance Score: 78.37

Monocle Quality of Life Rank: 9

Clean City Score: 71.32

5 – Auckland, New Zealand





Population: 1,495,000

Air pollution (PM10): 14

Air pollution (PM2.5): 6

Mercer Quality of Living Rank: 3

Environmental Performance Score: 75.96

Clean City Score: 71.97

4 – Madrid, Spain





Population: 3,207,247

Air pollution (PM10): 19

Air pollution (PM2.5): 10

Mercer Quality of Living Rank: 51

Environmental Performance Score: 78.39

Monocle Quality of Life Rank: 10

Clean City Score: 72.66

3 – New York, United States





Population: 8,537,673

Air pollution (PM10): 16

Air pollution (PM2.5): 9

Mercer Quality of Living Rank: 44

Environmental Performance Score: 79.89

Clean City Score: 74.89

2 – Paris, France





Population: 2,229,621

Air pollution (PM10): 28

Air pollution (PM2.5): 18

Mercer Quality of Living Rank: 38

Environmental Performance Score: 83.95

Clean City Score: 74.90

1 – London, United Kingdom





Population: 8,787,892

Air pollution (PM10): 16

Air pollution (PM2.5): 9

Mercer Quality of Living Rank: 40

Environmental Performance Score: 79.89

Clean City Score: 74.94