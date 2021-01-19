The 10 craziest jobs you won’t believe exist in Japan!

There are all kinds of stereotypes floating around for various countries and peoples. Although they are often misplaced or outright incorrect and even offensive, sometimes they actually are closer to reality than we think. Japan is a modern country, but has its unique quirks that definitely fall into western stereotypical perceptions. Take a look at some of the jobs that exist in the land of the rising Sun that will probably reinforce your perception that the country is a little “weird”.

Handsome Weeping Boy

Japan’s Ikemeso Danshi offers Handsome Weeping Boys to come and wipe your tears away for you. Since around 45 percent of women aged 16 to 24 in Japan are “not interested in or despise sexual contact,” this could fill the void. Handsome Weeping Boys cost 7,900 yen an hour (roughly $65) and will even watch sad videos with you until your tears are flowing. He then wipes them and comforts you.

Genitalia Censorer

Although Genitalia Censorer is not a common title — as people in “the biz” tend to blur the naughty parts themselves — there have been job postings calling for a diligent, disciplined Genitalia Censorer. And at 750 yen an hour (six bucks), who could resist sending in their resume?

Professional Cuddler

Japan’s first sleep together shop, Soineya, literally translates to “sleep together shop.” Customers pay big bucks to sleep in the arms of a female. At around 50 bucks an hour (with a standard $25 entry fee), they receive the “simple and ultimate comfort of sleeping together with someone.” It’s a very lonely country.

Pushers AKA “Sardine Packers”

You’ve probably seen the video showing hordes of Japanese businesspeople trying to squeeze onto a crowded train. This daily massive flood of worker bees requires special treatment, or to be exact, pushers. Donning white gloves and hats, pushers are employed to literally pack commuters onto trains. Oshiya, as they’re called in Japan, once existed in the United States but quickly gained a bad reputation as “sardine packers.”

Boyfriend Rental (Rentaru Kareshi)

Kissing and sex are out of the question, but you can hold hands and hug. Rentaru Kareshi allows ladies to rent boyfriends. The company itself stated, “forty percent of those who rent boyfriends are housewives” and 50 percent are repeat customers. Japan is apparently very into simulated relationships.

Chicken Sexer

Though this odd job is not exclusive to Japan, it’s where the method originated. The job involves checking to see if a chick has a mule or a vagina. Each sex requires different needs, including diet, and most males are killed, which is quite sexist if I do say so myself.

Medical Sex Worker

It’s called a prostitute in America, but in Japan the business is known as “White Hands.” I sense a double-entendre. Can someone help me out there? Anyway, sometimes people with cerebral palsy or incurable paralysis need a helping hand. And can you blame them? Medical sex workers tug on their heart strings until they’re happy as a clam.

Banishment Room “Worker”

Just like in the rest of the world, Japanese companies often run into the dilemma of having an incompetent employee and a low budget. But unlike the rest of the world, they look for ways around exorbitant severance pay. So they banish these workers into “boredom rooms.” By giving them menial work, or no work at all, the business expects the employee to become so sad and emasculated that they leave. Even Sony and Panasonic have these rooms. One Sony employee whose exploits were profiled in the New York Times says his day involved “reading newspapers, browsing the Web, and reading engineering textbooks from his college days.”

Professional Sorry-Sayer

Saying sorry is hard. But in Japan, you don’t have to. Shazaiya Aiga Pro charges $240 for a face-to-face apology and $96 for an email or phone apology. One might question the ability of the guilty party to learn a lesson from their wrongs by letting someone else take the heat, but whatever works.

Fake Wedding Guest

If you’ve ever seen “I Love You Man,” you know that for some people, friends are few and far between. Potential brides and grooms sometimes become anxious that they don’t have enough friends to fill the roles of a traditional wedding. Enter Office Agents, a company that charges $200 per fake wedding guest. Throw in $100 extra and the guests will give a speech ($50 more and he’ll dance). CEO Hiroshi Mizutani says, “We’ll attend the wedding as your friend instead of your friend.” Clients have even asked for a fake boss if they’ve recently been fired. “People are proud and they don’t want to tell their partner that they do not have many friends.”

Source: craveonline