The 10 most expensive coffees in the world

Coffee is a popular energy-boosting drink that is loved all over the world.

But is not just that. In fact, coffee houses have been traditional places for social interactions in places like Italy, Greece, Austria, and the Middle East.

The success of coffee chains like Starbucks tells its own tale. Statista.com states that the global market for instant coffee is expected to top $36.3 billion in 2020.

There are many reasons why coffee is popular the world over, not the least the coffee myths and legends behind the origins of this beverage. To start, this drink has been accepted by most of the religions. It became widely used whenever alcohol was banned. Coffee contains caffeine which stimulates the mind and senses.

It has a wonderful aroma that energizes the brain. Coffee shops have become popular centers for dating, meetings, and other social and business activities.

What are the most expensive coffees in the world in 2018? It’s made by elephants, literally. The Black Ivory Coffee Company in Thailand feeds elephants with Arabia beans. The excreted beans are then roasted and processed into coffee, the perfect brew to wake you up. If elephant dung isn’t your thing, no worries. Here are other expensive coffee brands priced by the pound.