The 1st “all-female spacewalk” happening today: Watch it live now! (live feed)

History will be made today (Oct. 18) high above Earth, and we all have a chance to watch.

NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir are scheduled to conduct the first-ever all-female spacewalk early this morning. The duo will exit the International Space Station around 7:50 a.m. EDT (1150 GMT) on a five-to-six-hour excursion to replace a battery charge/discharge unit that failed last weekend. You can watch live here and on the Space.com homepage beginning at 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT), courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency .

Spacewalks have been performed by 14 different women over the years, according to NASA officials. But all of these spacewalkers were accompanied by a male colleague, so Koch and Meir will be breaking new ground.

