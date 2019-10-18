The 1st “all-female spacewalk” happening today: Watch it live now! (live feed)

History will be made today (Oct. 18) high above Earth, and we all have a chance to watch.
NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir are scheduled to conduct the first-ever all-female spacewalk early this morning. The duo will exit the International Space Station around 7:50 a.m. EDT (1150 GMT) on a five-to-six-hour excursion to replace a battery charge/discharge unit that failed last weekend. You can watch live here and on the Space.com homepage beginning at 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT), courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency.
Spacewalks have been performed by 14 different women over the years, according to NASA officials. But all of these spacewalkers were accompanied by a male colleague, so Koch and Meir will be breaking new ground.
