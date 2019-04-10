The 2019 Euroepan Gay Car award goes to…

Author: Thema Newsroom

The Gay Car of the Year has been underway since 2005

The 2019 “European Gay Car of the Year” Award goes to the Alpine A110 coupe model, which succeeded another the Mercedes E-Class Coupe.

Ledorga has been organising the Election of the European Gay Car of the Year since 2005. The voting process is quite straightforward:
Any new car model that appears on the market between 1st of January and 31st of December of the Year T-1 will be eligible for the European Gay Car of the Year Award in the year T. Thus, a car model that was introduced on the market for the first time in the year 2005 will be nominated for the 2006 election.


The new French model has a 1.8-litre turbo engine that delivers 250 horsepower. Combined with the standard 7-speed automatic transmission, the performance is very fast, with 0-100 km / h coming in at 4.5 seconds, with the top speed reaching 250 km / h.

