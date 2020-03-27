The 5 tonnes of chloroquine from India are being distributed to public hospitals

The drug is considered to aid patients suffering from Covid-19

The process of distributing the 5 tonnes of chloroquine to public hospitals imported from India is in its final phase, as revealed by protothema.gr.

According to reliable sources, the substance was ordered and manufactured in tablets by the pharmaceutical industry Uni-pharmaSA, which has reportedly announced that it will release 24 million doses free of charge to the Greek state in 200 mg tablets.

The Greek pharmaceutical industry had been licensed to release chloroquine phosphate in 1984 and had released the drug Unikinon, widely reported as a potential successful treatment for the coronavirus pandemic (SARS-COV-19).

The therapeutic procedure will be determined according to the recommendations of the scientific community.

also read

PM Mitsotakis insists on need for ‘coronavirus bond’ at EU conference

Five tonnes of chloroquine land in Greece from India