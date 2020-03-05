The 5th Thessaloniki Tourism Conference called off due to coronavirus

The 5th Thessaloniki Tourism Conference, scheduled to take place on March 12 at the Ioannis Vellidis Convention Centre, has been called off due to the coronavirus.

The organisers announced that participants would be update on a new date soon. The Conference was co-organised by American-Hellenic, the British Hellenic Chamber of Commerce (BHCC), the French-Hellenic, the German Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Camera di Commercio Italo-ellenica di Salonicco.

The organisers apologised to the participants in a statement about their decision: “We are sorry for any inconvenience, but the safety and health of all participants is a top priority for us.”

source tornosnews.gr