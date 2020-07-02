The Aegean Gibraltar: Visit the second largest monolith in Europe (drone video)

Each Greek island has its own unique and special history of origins. Anafi, a small isle of only a few hundred permanent inhabitants which belongs to the Cycladic cluster, definitely has a very interesting story about its mythological start which goes back to Jason and the Argonauts.

The myth about the birth of the Greek isle by Apollo’s arrow

Legend has it was created by god Apollo’s arrow to provide a safe harbour for Jason and the Argonauts on their way back home after snatching the golden fleece in Colchis. It is one of the most beautiful and unspoilt islands in the Cyclades, which leaves you with a completely different experience than what you are used to. The Greek summer will be unforgettable there.

According to the myth, Anafi suddenly emerged through the sea. When the mythical adventurers crossed the Cretan Sea in order to enter into the Aegean, they were befallen by strong winds and prolonged bad weather. The raging sea and the strong winds appeared to spell the end of the Argo. At that moment, Jason raised his hands to heavens and begged Apollo to save them. Apollo released an arrow which landed in front of the sea-battered vessel, thus giving birth to the small isle of Anafi. Its name is said to explain the mythical birth as Ana-fi is purported to derive from the word Anefani which means emerged.

Anafi, a dream island

If you want a quiet vacation and away from the crowds, then Anafi is what you are looking for. There you will find pristine beaches, golden sandy beaches, hiking trails, a picturesque town and all the tranquility you want to relax and spend a few days to rejuvenate your soul. If you love the intense beat of nightlife and the cosmopolitan beach bars this is probably not for you.

This is where you will experience the pure version of an island in the Cyclades. Quiet and serene, the mythical Anafi wins you over with her picturesque landscape that stands out in the Aegean. The Chora is built like an amphitheater on the ruins of a Venetian castle and really impresses anyone who is there from the first minute.

The picturesque windmills stand out, as well as the many small churches, which are scattered in the settlement. It will be difficult to separate them from the houses. They are so simple and graphic.

The predominant rocky terrain of granite and limestone overlaid from volcanic rocks of the eruptions of Santorini create mysterious hiking paths inside the great past of Anafi.

However, the most intriguing part of Anafi is the view from the gigantic cape of Kalamos, the second-largest monolith of Europe, that hangs over the sea. It is aptly called the Aegean Gibraltar. The view will leave you speechless.

source exploringgreece.tv

video credit Ser Pappas YouTube channel