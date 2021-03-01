The Africa Report: How the US & Turkey agreed to share a captured Russian defence system

The capture of the Pantsir battery offered access to key intelligence about Russia’s military technology. It also triggered a tussle between Turkey and the United States about which country would take custody of this high-value kit.

In Libya’s civil war, Turkey is backing the Tripoli-based government while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russian mercenaries are backing Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), which had launched an offensive against the national capital.

Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones had destroyed about a dozen Pantsir batteries used by Haftar’s forces. But until the militias overran Al-Watiya, about 125km south-west of Tripoli, the pro-GNA forces had never captured one intact.

The Pantsir, delivered by the UAE to Haftar’s forces, was carted off to Zawiya, west of Tripoli, where it fell into the hands of the notorious militia commander Mohamed Bahroun. Known as ‘the Rat’, Bahroun is wanted by the government’s prosecutor and is suspected of links to Islamic State fighters and smugglers.

International struggle