The Ancient Maya apparition who showed the way to Xunantunich (video)

The ancient Maya civilization was one of the most remarkable of all the many Mesoamerican cultures, not only because they wrote books and were lovers of chocolate, but also because many of their ruins and temples are still being discovered. Central America is fortunate to have many of their incredible remains and one of the most striking of these is Xunantunich, situated in Belize. It is one of the best-known historic sites in the country and it is of great international interest.

The History of Xunantunich in Belize

Xunantunich, located in an area that was dense with Maya settlement, was established in the Pre-Classical period (c 400 AD). It was originally a small village until it expanded during the late Classical Period (800-900 AD). Xunantunich’s growth was unusual since other Maya cities were in decline at this time due to decades of war and climate change. Its population may have increased because of an influx of migrants and refugees from other area.

