The Archaeological Museum of Eleusis, invites you to a journey to the past of Eleusis, one of the five sacred cities of Ancient Greece.

The Museum designed by J. Mousis, was built in 1889 in order to house the excavation finds from the site. The westernmost, sixth room is a later addition.

Discover the findings of its main collection that is exhibited in six thematic rooms and the courtyard., including the Protoattic amphora (650 B.C.) with a scene of the blinding of Polyphemos on its neck and the legend of Perseas and Medusa on the body, the Headless statue of the goddess Demeter (5th century B.C.), from the workshop of the sculptor Agorakritos, the Headless statue of Asklepios, (4th century B.C.), as well as contain pottery and other small finds from the sanctuary and the cemeteries of ancient Eleusis (from Prehistoric Times to the late Roman Period).

Don’t miss the chance to explore the ancient history of Eleusis, the industrial city of Attica, which has been nominated host city for the European Capital of Culture in 2021, combining its precious cultural heritage with its current cultural production.

