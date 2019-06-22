The Archbishop of America Elpidoforos was enthroned in New York (videos-photos)

The Metropolitan Elpidoforos was elected unanimously as Archbishop of America from the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople on 11 May

With all splendor, the Archbishop of America, Elpidoforos, the seventh consecutive Archbishop of the Holy Archdiocese of America, was enthroned at the Holy Trinity Archdiocese Cathedral in Manhattan.

The Metropolitan Elpidoforos was elected unanimously as Archbishop of America from the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople on 11 May. The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was represented in the enthronement by the German Metropolitan Augustine, who also delivered the pastoral bar to Archbishop Elpidoforos, symbolically on behalf of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.



The enthronement of Archbishop Elpidoforos has caused international interest and many representatives of the religious, political, academic, diplomatic and business world from around the world were present at the ceremony.



The Church of Greece was represented by the Metropolitan of Nea Ionia and Philadelphia Gabriel.



The Greek government was represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs George Katrougalos and the US Government by the Health Minister Alex Azar.



It is noteworthy that Archbishop Elpidoforos’ enthronement speech was interrupted by prolonged applause when he referred to his predecessor, Dimitrios.