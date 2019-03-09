The Army’s killer drones: How a secretive special ops unit decimated ISIS (video)

“Echo Company is the most lethal company in the Army and it may very well be the most lethal company-size element in all of the Defense Department”

As the Islamic State’s physical caliphate shrinks to nothing after an almost five-year campaign led by U.S. special operations forces, military insiders say one small unit has killed more of the extremists than any other: the company of Gray Eagle drones in the Army’s 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

Although the military has thrown a cloak of secrecy over its operations, the unit — officially called E (or “Echo”) Company of the regiment’s Second Battalion and established less than a decade ago — is increasingly being lauded in special operations and Army aviation circles.

