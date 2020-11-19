The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in the USA: “We are glad to see that the Guardian corrected false article about Thanos Dimadis”

The Guardian amended the article of one of its contributors which falsely implied that Thanos Dimadis, as the current President of the Association of Foreign Press Correspondents (AFC-USA) and former Executive Director of the Foreign Press Foundation/Foreign Press Association of New York, was in an secret collaboration with Bayer to increase its influence within that organization. The article was not an original reporting from the Guardian’s journalists or reporters. The Guardian posted the article on its website as one of the many pieces hosted from time to time by various contributors.

It is clarified in advance that our organization, “The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents in the United States ©” (AFC-USA): https://foreignpresscorrespondents.org/ has no relation or affiliation with the FPA USA (Foreign Press Association of New York) and the Foreign Press Foundation.

The truth was revealed by the Head of the Board of Directors (Chairwoman) of the Foreign Press Foundation, Mrs. Nancy Prager-Kamel who is currently the Chairwoman of the Association of Foreign Press Correspondents (AFC-USA). According to the Guardian’s amendment in the article, all the sponsors’ privileges, including the benefit packages offered to Bayer, had been previously approved by the Board of Directors of the Foreign Press Foundation. The Chairwoman explicitly stated this.

It was reported that the President of the Foreign Press Association of New York, David P. Michaels, and the Vice President of the Foreign Press Association of New York, Ian Williams, were those who praised the longstanding relationship of the FPA USA / FPA New York with Bayer requesting that the company continue its sponsorship to the organization after the resignations of several board members within their organization: https://www.scribd.com/document/484337383/REVEALED-PRESIDENT-OF-THE-FOREIGN-PRESS-ASSOCIATION-FPA-USA-ASKS-BAYER-NOT-TO-CUT-SPONSORSHIP-TO-THE-FPA

The Guardian also refuted other lies in this article: the publication deleted false allegations that Thanos Dimadis had allegedly deleted emails from his official email account while working for the Foreign Press Foundation.

Additionally, the Guardian’s correction concerning Thanos Dimadis’ capacity as a fundraiser at the Foreign Press Foundation. The Guardian amended and clarified that while a contractor for fundraising, Thanos Dimadis was only a former foreign correspondent and was not working as a journalist at the same time.

