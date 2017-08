The driver of the white van is dead

Younes Abouyaaqoub has been shot by the Spanish police after a two-day manhunt.

In the arrest of the assailant on the Las Ramblas pedestrian street in Barcelona, the Spanish police proceeded after a manhunt that lasted almost two hours.

The Spanish authorities had assumed right from the start that the white van driver was Younes Abouyaaqoub, whose name was among the four wanted after the attack in the city-center of the Catalan capital.