The beauty of Monica Belucci’s daughter, Deva is simply sublime (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

The teenager is the spitting image of her mother

The saying “the apple doesn’t fall from the tree” could not find a better application than the daughter of Monica Belucci, Deva Cassel.

The 15-year-old teenager inherited the astonishing looks of her famous Italian mother proving once more that Mediterranean beauty is simply incomparable.

Italian Dolce & Gabbana could not resist her rare beauty genes and included the young beauty in their TV spot their latest fragrance.

As can be clearly seen in the video, Deva has a striking resemblance to her mother Monica.

The astonishingly beautiful young lady will undoubtedly have a long and successful career in modeling or TV.

 

 

