The beauty of Monica Belucci’s daughter, Deva is simply sublime (photos)

The teenager is the spitting image of her mother

The saying “the apple doesn’t fall from the tree” could not find a better application than the daughter of Monica Belucci, Deva Cassel.

The 15-year-old teenager inherited the astonishing looks of her famous Italian mother proving once more that Mediterranean beauty is simply incomparable.

Italian Dolce & Gabbana could not resist her rare beauty genes and included the young beauty in their TV spot their latest fragrance.

As can be clearly seen in the video, Deva has a striking resemblance to her mother Monica.

The astonishingly beautiful young lady will undoubtedly have a long and successful career in modeling or TV.