The beauty of Monica Belucci’s daughter, Deva is simply sublime (photos)

The saying “the apple doesn’t fall from the tree” could not find a better application than the daughter of Monica Belucci, Deva Cassel.
The 15-year-old teenager inherited the astonishing looks of her famous Italian mother proving once more that Mediterranean beauty is simply incomparable.
Italian Dolce & Gabbana could not resist her rare beauty genes and included the young beauty in their TV spot their latest fragrance.
As can be clearly seen in the video, Deva has a striking resemblance to her mother Monica.
The astonishingly beautiful young lady will undoubtedly have a long and successful career in modeling or TV.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
For @dolcegabbana , Dolce Shine 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 @d.casseluxxi #devacassel #monicabellucci #vincentcassel #dolceshine #dolcegabbana
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Dolce Shine 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺@d.casseluxxi @dolcegabbana #devacassel #dolcegabbana #dolceshine #monicabellucci #vincentcassel
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
For @dolcegabbana 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 @d.casseluxxi #devacassel @monicabellucciofficiel #monicabellucci @vincentcassel #vincentcassel #dolcegabbana #shine
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
For @dolcegabbana 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 @d.casseluxxi #devacassel #dolcegabbana @monicabellucciofficiel #monicabellucci @vincentcassel #vincentcassel
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
For @dolcegabbana #devacassel @d.casseluxxi @monicabellucciofficiel #monicabellucci @vincentcassel #vincentcassel #dolcegabbana