The best and worst lovers in the world revealed!

A new survey has revealed the best and worst lovers in the world.

Australian men ranked among the hottest lovers, topping the male list along with the United States and South Africa.

All three countries received an eight out of 10 in the survey conducted by online dating site Saucy Dates, meaning they were considered “very good” in bed.

Aussie women didn’t fare quite as well in the ranking, missing the top spot by scoring a six in the survey – which still means they are considered ‘quite good’ in bed.

It was women from the United States, Canada, France, and Italy who were voted the best female lovers, with all nabbing the ‘very good’ eight score.

While Italian and Spanish men have long been hailed as the most romantic of lovers, they fell below Australian men with a ‘good’ score of seven.

They were joined by men from France and Canada, as well as women from South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Both men and women from Germany and India also scored a seven on the scale.

Men from the United Kingdom did not perform as well as their female counterparts, scoring only a ‘quite good’ six in the ranking.

Along with Australian women, they were joined in the third-best spot by women from New Zealand and Spain.

But all fared far better than the poor men of New Zealand, who only received a four on the scale – worse than average and translating to mean they were ‘bad’ in bed.

Saucy Dates revealed it questioned 22,753 of its members from all over the world for the survey.

Members were first asked to rank the last person they slept with from 0 (worst ever) to 10 (best ever), and then reveal which country their lover had hailed from.

The site only surveyed straight men and women ‘so men would be rating women and vice versa’, it stated.

It concluded that American men and women made the best lovers and were the most compatible with each other, thanks to their ‘earth moving’ score of eight.

The same could not be said for Australian men, which the survey said were ‘unfortunate to live far away from females who rate equally’.

But have no fear, Saucy Dates points out that at the end of the day these are all just averages and that you ‘could still get lucky when you get lucky’.

The site adds that their stats may be used to help you choose between lovers if you ever find yourself getting truly lucky on a night out.

‘If you ever find yourself in the fortunate position of having two offers and not knowing which to take then maybe use our stats to help you pick!’

Source: dailymail.co.uk