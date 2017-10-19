The best time for women to have an orgasm during the day is…

It is generally more difficult for women to reach a sexual climax. Men on the other hand, find it much easier due to their biology and nature. But they too have a time in the day that is best for them to have sex. That is early in the morning. But with women, things are different. According to medical data based on endocrinology research, cortisol levels in women are elevated, which translates into extra energy, at about 3 o’clock. This means that this time is perfect for females to achieve an orgasm.

This time, of course, is not ideal for men, since their relevant hormones are released which explains the morning erection. Still, men are almost always available for sex, so, no worries.