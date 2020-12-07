The Body and Blood of Christ is the only thing that protects us from coronavirus, says Metropolitan Panteleimon

The metropolitan of Xanthi, Panteleimon, stated that the churches in the area will be open until December 14 (the day when the lockdown officially ends), despite the nationwide Covid-19 ban lockdown.

“The Body and Blood of Christ is the only thing that protects us from the coronavirus, but also from any other disease,” he said, adding: “The Holy Temples are open all day. Every Christian will be able to go and light his candle, to worship, today Saint Sava, tomorrow Saint Nicholas (s.s. the statements of the metropolitan were made on Saturday) next week Saint Anna. There are many people who celebrate these days. They can go and worship the image of the Saint, light their candle, sit for 5-10 minutes and pray “.

According to the local news site thraki.com.gr, the metropolitan informed the priests and urged them to open the churches, while the faithful will be able to taker Holy Communion communicate normally. The liturgy will end as soon as possible, while the antidoron (leavened bread) will be distributed at the entrance of the temple.

The metropolitan of Xanthi says that he made this decision because December has many holidays and people must pray and commune, “so that we do not get out of this period of quarantine with psychological problems.”

also read

UK citizens and family members in Greece to be granted permanent residence rights

German Foreign Minister: EU to discuss measures against Turkey