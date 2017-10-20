The brilliant story of the “other guy” in this iconic Olympics photo

Few know the bravery & tragedy of the white guy, Peter Norman

Two black American athletes made history with an act of silent protest almost fifty years ago.

You probably know the moment.

It is the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

As ‘The ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ plays and medals are hung around athletes’ necks, John Carlos and Tommie Smith raise their gloved fists in a protest that shook the world.

But you probably don’t know the entire story behind the famous picture.

Many of us know this famous picture of Tommie Smith and John Carlos. But few know the bravery and tragedy of the white guy, Peter Norman. pic.twitter.com/A96hzYtdvI — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

The bravery of the ‘other guy’ in the shot, silver-medal-winner Peter Norman, was long unnoticed. When Norman learnt his of his competitors’ plans of a show of unity and defiance, he helped them out.

When he found out that Smith and Carlos were going to protest for equality, justice, he gave them the black gloves they wore. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

As you can see from the photo it’s a single pair. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

Whilst Carlos and Smith lifted their fists, Norman had his own show of solidarity.

He did not lift his fist but wore an Olympic badge for justice and equality instead. It was his show solidarity. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

And it cost him.

Australia would not allow back to participate in the Olympics because he had stood in solidarity with Smith and Carlos. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

He could have prevented his suffering because he had been invited to condemn Smith and Carlos in exchange he would no longer be ostrocised. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

He would have been pardoned and been part of the organizing committee of the 2000 Australian Olympic Games. He refused. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

The consequences were that he was not allowed to march as part of the Australian team in 2000 either. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

But he continued to work for justice.

He continued to fight inequality in his country, speaking against the treatment of aboriginals and also worked as a butcher. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

John Carlos said, “If we were getting beat up, Peter was fighting an entire country and suffering alone.” — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

Smith and Carlos stayed by his side.

In 2006, he died without much. Smith and Carlos attended his funeral and were pallbearers. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

Some heroes are barely recognised in their time.

Finally in 2012, six years after his passing, the Australian parliament offered Peter Norman an apology, — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

“(3) apologises to Peter Norman for the wrong done by Australia in failing to send him to the 1972 Olympics, despite repeatedly qualifying; — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

(4) belatedly recognises the powerful role that Peter Norman played in furthering racial equality.” — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

Some heroes are never recognised. But he was not about recognition, he simply stood for what was right. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) October 15, 2017

Source: indy100.com