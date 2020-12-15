The budget for 2021 passed 158 votes in favour

The opposition as a whole voted against it

The state budget for 2021 was voted in favor by 158 deputies of the New Democracy Parliamentary Group, while the opposition as a whole voted against it.

The expenses of the Presidency of the Republic were voted by 266 deputies while 34 voted against.

The expenses of most ministries were voted in favor by the 158 deputies of ND with the rest declaring “against”.

The differences concern the expenses of the Ministry of Civil Protection, which received 159 positive votes.

