The busts of six famous Macedonian freedom fighters were unveiled in Thessaloniki (photos)

“We are thrilled with joy that those who gave their lives for Macedonia are justified”

The busts of six famous Macedonian freedom fighters who were among the leaders of the struggle for the liberation of Macedonian from the Ottoman Turks in the beginning of the 20th century, were unveiled in Thessaloniki on Sunday morning.

The busts were placed temporarily in the open space on the square between Ethnikis Antistaseos, Pavlos Melas and General Tsirogiannis streats, in front of the statue of Pavlos Melas.

The initiative belongs to the municipality of Thessaloniki and the Panhellenic Association of Descendants of Macedonian Warriors “Pavlos Melas” and the ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Thessaloniki, Konstantinos Zervas and the president of the Association Michail Papanousis.

Before that a memorial service was held and the event ended with the Greek National Anthem.

The busts were mounted on marble bases, in a height of 1,40 meters with anti-graffiti treatment to prevent vandalism.

As Mr Zervas said, the citizens and the municipality today are doing what needed to be done. The busts had been removed from the Hagia Sophia square due to the works for the subway station there and were being kept in a storage out of sight. “I found this to be unacceptable for the busts of those who left their families, their personal lives and came here to liberate Macedonia”, he said.

“Today what we do honors all the citizens of the city”, he added.

“We are thrilled with joy that those who gave their lives for Macedonia are justified. They finally find their place in an emblematic place”, said Michail Papanousis.