The “Cannabis Map”: See the countries that smoke the most

Whether it was at a music festival, a student dorm, those cakes your friend brought back from Amsterdam or that house that always smells a bit funny, cannabis has a way of integrating itself into many different lifestyles and levels of society.

While its effects on the body are often disputed there is no denying its popularity and its widespread availability.

The following map illustrates the consumptions levels of the drug around the globe passed on the percentage of the population who use it.

The United States and Canada are easily the biggest users of cannabis but surprisingly Nigeria isn’t too far behind. Other heavy cannabis taking nations include Chile, Australia, Bermuda, Czech Republic and France.

Source: UNODC, telegraph.co.uk