The cannibal couple was feeding human pies to military trainees! (PHOTOS)

Slices of skin were also discovered in the macabre flat

New details have surfaced about the couple of alleged cannibals in Russia.

The couple made human meat pies and sold them to restaurants, according to a shocking trial in Russia and in a .

Dismembered human remains were found in their fridge, freezer and elsewhere in their home at a hostel in a military academy in Krasnodar, southern Russia.

Neighbours say Natalia, a former nurse, made and sold pies to boost her income.

She is believed to have sold human meat to military trainees, including student pilots, attending the academy where she worked.

At least one jar with human remains and slices of skin were also discovered in the macabre flat.

Many cans with steamed meat were found in their kitchen too.

A police source said: “Going through the photographs, the woman has recognised more than 30 victims that they have killed and eaten, together with her husband”.

In their home, many mobile phones of their victims were found as well as also video lessons on how to cook meals from human meat!