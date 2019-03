The “Carnival King” on fire at the spectacular end of Patras Carnival (videos-photos)

The tradition was honoured once again!

The promising message, that of joy for life, was sent out by the 40.000 people who participated in the Patras Carnival.

They all offered a unique spectacle with their dance, singing and clever ideas during the grand parade of Carnival .

For more than four hours helped by the good weather they communicated to the whole city and to thousands of visitors their explosive cheerfulness.