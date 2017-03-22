The Çelebi Sultan Mehmed Mosque in Didymoteicho, Greece on fire! (VIDEO)

A fire is burning the historic Çelebi Sultan Mehmed Mosque or Bayezid Mosque in Didymoteicho, Greece since 03:00′ in the morning.

The Fire Brigade is conduction a huge operation to put the fire out and they have managed to control it thus far.

The historic mosque, however, has been is destroyed and only the stone walls are left standing. The authorities are not ruling out the possibility of a collapse in case the fire is not put out in the next few hours.

As soon as the fire is extinguished, the investigation will start in order to determine its causes.

It was the first and biggest mosque in the Balkans. The mosque was begun under Sultan Bayezid I and it was completed by Sultan Mehmed I in 1420.