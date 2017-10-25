The “Children” of the Islamic State (infographic)

The so-called Islamic State has suffered a series of setbacks in recent months, with key cities being retaken and the territory they are active in reducing in size greatly. Although scores of foreign fighters have been returning to their home countries, there remains a significant number of supporters still residing in the shrinking “caliphate”. While the majority are men, there is also an alarming amount of foreign women and children living with the terror group.

As data from ‘Beyond The Caliphate’, a report from The Soufan Center, shows, there are thought to be over 1,500 foreign children living in the so-called Islamic State. France is the country of origin which accounts for the largest number, with an estimated 460 children.

source: statista