The cities with the largest number of super rich people (infograhic)

The number of super rich individuals across the world is still increasing. According to the Wealth-X annual World Ultra Wealth Report, the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals or UHNWIs (defined as being worth $30 million or more) grew 0.8 percent last year to 265,490.

So where do all of these people live? As our infographic shows, the largest amount currently reside in New York and Hong Kong. The latter was on the top spot in 2017, but a fall of almost 11 percent, combined with a hop upwards of 1.3 percent in New York, saw the special administrative region of China slip to 8,950 UHNWIs and second place in 2018.

